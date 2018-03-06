Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly threatening to shoot a teenager in the head and have his dog attack responding police officers.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Weir Avenue on three separate occasions early Sunday morning.

Police were initially called around 2 a.m. for a report of men doing burnouts. When they arrived, they encountered two men outside the home who appeared to be drunk. The men were told to go inside the home to avoid being cited.

Officers returned to the home two more times for reports of a man yelling outside the home.

During those encounters with officers, Kenneth Kaiser, 26, allegedly threatened to shoot a 16-year-old boy in the head for calling police. He also allegedly commanded his dog attack to the officers.

Kaiser was arrested and is facing a list of charges including, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resiting arrest and public drunkenness.

He was released on $50,000 bail.