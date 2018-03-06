FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) – A father in Virginia who said his son was kicked off the bus for three days for bullying made him run to school instead. In the rain.

Bryan Thornhill’s Facebook Live video , recorded while driving behind his son, picked up more than 1.6 million views. Thornhill says they joke that the boy will either be fast or obedient, but “so far we’re working on fast.”

Thornhill also shared video of his son’s second and third morning jogs, along with parenting advice.

“If you get your panties in a wad seeing a kid jog, well I feel sorry for you,” he said. “You probably need a lap or two.”

A third video shows he and the boy’s sister trying to run with him. The boy leaves his dad far behind.

Comments (2)
  1. Deputy53 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 1:34 PM

    I’ll bet THIS has the Liberal’s “foaming” at the mouth. Looking at the shape our Liberal country isin today, and 50 years ago when Conservatives ran it..what a dismal difference today is!
    Both my sister & I “tasted” the razor strop my father used (as NEEDED.) If Dad wasn’t home, Mom had us go get a switch, and SHE doled out the punishment.
    Point is: Neither of us have ever been in trouble, arrested, or even charged with any crime. I even became a Cop for 30 years (after 10 years in the Navy.) Neither one of us will ever be on Jerry Springer or Dr. Phil.
    We need to go back to the time honored parenting ways that WORKED!

    Reply Report comment
  2. Curtis Hand says:
    March 6, 2018 at 2:20 PM

    This is neither a liberal or conservative issue. This is a parenting issue & I think what this parent is doing is awesome. I’m a so-called liberal & I’m not foaming at the mouth.

    Reply Report comment

