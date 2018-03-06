FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Gun, Lawsuit, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man has filed a lawsuit claiming Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart discriminated against him when they refused to sell the 20-year-old a rifle.

Dick’s and Walmart restricted gun sales to adults 21 and older in the wake of the Feb. 14 Florida high school massacre. The 19-year-old accused in the school slaying bought the AR-15 used in the attack legally.

Oregon law allows residents to buy shotguns or rifles starting at age 18.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Tyler Watson’s lawsuit filed Monday claims he faced age discrimination from Dick’s and Walmart. The lawsuit is believed to be the first filed over the new gun policies.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove says the retailer will defend its new policy. A representative from Dick’s hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Deputy53 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 11:45 AM

    This is crazy Liberal dribble. IF any company wants to limit their sales of ANYTHING, it’s their right as a merchant to do so. Buying a weapon is a privilege. Owning a gun is a right. He needs to understand the difference.
    THIS is what’s wrong today in the USA. These Liberal snowflakes thing anything that hurts their feelings is sue-able. The attorney that wants to clog up an already broke legal system, needs to be disbarred.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch