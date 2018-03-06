Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some Pittsburgh voters are heading to the polls today for a special election to fill an open City Council seat.

Four candidates are on the ballot in District 8, which covers Shadyside and parts of Oakland, Point Breeze and Squirrel Hill.

A few hiccups were reported in Shadyside, where the judge of elections didn’t show up. As a result, they had to turn away more than a dozen voters early Tuesday morning. After almost two hours of confusion, workers resolved the issue and voters now cast their ballots.

Meanwhile, candidates are excited for today’s election.

“I think I’m excited for the innovation and progress that’s happening in Pittsburgh. I just think we need to act with a sense of urgency. Just get in there, bring some transparency, bring some accountability and bring some action,” Sonja Finn said.

Candidate Erica Strassburger has been backed by Mayor Bill Peduto and feels confident heading into Election Day.

“Just a really exciting day. I think we worked really hard and I’m confident going into today,” she said.

If either Finn or Strassburger win, it will mark the first time District 8 has elected a female candidate.

The only Republican in the race, Rennick Remley, said he’s also pushing for transparency.

“First thing’s first, I need to get out there with a shovel and keep my campaign promises and fix those pot holes,” he said.

This council seat became open when Dan Gilman was tapped as Mayor Peduto’s new chief of staff.

The winner of Tuesday’s election will fill the remainder of his term.

The polls are open until 8 p.m.