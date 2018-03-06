FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s newest police horse needs a name, and you can help determine what it will be.

The horse was donated to the bureau’s new Mounted Division.

It stands about five-and-a-half feet tall at the shoulders, and weighs 1,700 pounds.

Of more than 750 suggestions, the city narrowed the name choices down to four: Clemente, Liberty, Lord Stanley or Officer Rogers.

You can vote for your favorite on the Downtown Pittsburgh Facebook and Twitter pages.

The winning name will be announced next Wednesday.

Comments
  1. Tom Baranski says:
    March 6, 2018 at 9:24 PM

    Peduto

