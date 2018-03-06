Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s newest police horse needs a name, and you can help determine what it will be.
The horse was donated to the bureau’s new Mounted Division.
It stands about five-and-a-half feet tall at the shoulders, and weighs 1,700 pounds.
You can help name the City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police’s newest horse! Due to the generosity of the Downtown business community in helping to re-establish the police department’s mounted unit, the Bureau has asked Downtown Pittsburgh to suggest a new name for this magnificent horse. We will be accepting suggested names in the comment section below with the hashtag #HorseWithNoNamePGH through March 1. The person who suggests the winning name will have the opportunity to attend a meet and greet and a photo opportunity with the horse. To learn more about this handsome guy and how the contest will work, visit the link in our bio!
Of more than 750 suggestions, the city narrowed the name choices down to four: Clemente, Liberty, Lord Stanley or Officer Rogers.
You can vote for your favorite on the Downtown Pittsburgh Facebook and Twitter pages.
We heard more than 750 suggestions, that we narrowed down to 4! It's time to vote for the name of the @PghPolice new horse's name!
— Downtown Pittsburgh (@DowntownPitt) March 2, 2018
The winning name will be announced next Wednesday.
