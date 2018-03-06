Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Security guards will now carry guns while patrolling Riverside School District in Beaver County.

In a vote on Tuesday afternoon, the Riverside School Board voted unanimously, 7-0, in favor of the proposal.

A safety committee, formed after the Florida school shooting, made the recommendation.

Just a few weeks ago, a 15-year-old student in the district was arrested as a juvenile after allegedly making terroristic threats.

Investigators say he threatened to bring a gun to school. No one was injured.

