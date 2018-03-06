Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia legislators plan to meet to weigh some possible compromises aimed at ending the strike by teachers now entering its ninth day.

A show of support by thousands of teachers and supporters on Monday didn’t immediately sway lawmakers, who failed to agree on a 5 percent pay raise that would end the strike, forcing districts to cancel Tuesday’s classes.

The governor, union leaders and the House of Delegates agreed to the pay raise for the teachers, among the lowest paid in the nation, but the Senate offered only a 4 percent increase.

However, at a conference committee Monday evening, Senate Majority Leader Ryan Ferns says his chamber’s leadership is offering “a compromise position” for further consideration Tuesday morning.

Details were not disclosed publicly.

