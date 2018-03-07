FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
2 Corrections Officers Hospitalized
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Jail was put on lockdown and several inmates had to be evacuated from one of the pods after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County officials, the fire started around 3:20 p.m. in a cell in Pod 6D where some inmates allegedly were keeping contraband.

The fire department was called in, but a corrections officer was able to quickly put out the fire before they arrived.

Officials say all 80 inmates were evacuated from the pod and taken to other parts of the jail. No one was evacuated out of the jail.

Two corrections officer were taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. They are both expected to make full recoveries.

Authorities said the jail would remain on lockdown while firefighters ventilated the pod. Once that is done, the inmates will be moved back and the jail would resume normal operations.

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    March 7, 2018 at 6:44 PM

    And nothing will be done about it. Welcome to America liberalism

    Reply

