Kaya chef Ben Sloan stopped by PTL to cook up two delicious dishes!

Avocado Quesadilla

1 ea. 10” Flour tortilla

1 ea. Ripe avocado

1/3 C. Cooked black beans

1/3 C. Pickled red onions

1/2 C. Shredded Chihuahua cheese

1/2 C. Shredded Oaxaca cheese

1 Tbs. Butter

Salt & pepper to taste

Garnish:

½ C. Chopped cilantro

¼ C. Sour cream

2 Tbs. Your favorite hot sauce

1. With a knife slice the avocado lengthwise around the pit. Cut until you make one complete circle around the avocado pit.

2. Once you complete the circle put the knife down and with a twisting motion separate the avocado into two pieces.

3. To remove the pit, use a spoon to separate the pit from the fruit. Discard the pit.

4. To assemble the Quesadilla place the Chihuahua cheese on half of the tortilla.

5. With a spoon scoop the avocado fruit out of the shell on top of the cheese.

6. Using a fork smash the avocado to cover half of the tortilla.

7. Top the avocado with black beans and pickled red onions.

8. Season the quesadilla with salt and pepper.

9. Sprinkle the Oaxaca cheese on top.

10. Fold the empty side of the tortilla over the filling making a half circle.

11. Spread the butter on top of the tortilla.

12. Pre-heat a large cast iron pan over medium heat.

13. Place the quesadilla butter side down in the pan and toast it until it is golden brown and crispy.

14. Flip the quesadilla over and toast the other side until it is golden brown and crispy.

15. Remove from pan and set on to a cutting board.

16. With a knife cut the quesadilla into 4 parts and assemble onto a plate.

17. To serve the quesadilla, top it with the cilantro and sour cream.

18. Serve the hot sauce on the side.

Caribbean Rainbow Salad

Makes: 4 salads

For Underneath:

1 ea. Large head romaine lettuce, chopped

Citrus Vinaigrette

For the Perimeter:

1 C. Julienned carrots

1 C. Peeled, diced fresh mango

1 C. Cherry tomatoes, halved

1 C. Peeled, diced fresh papaya

1 C. Peeled, diced fresh cucumber

1 C. Diced red peppers

½ C. Sliced red onions, rinsed and drained well

1-2 ea. Jalapeno, sliced, de-seeded if too hot

1 C. Cooked, diced malanga

1 C. Cooked chickpeas

¼ C. Toasted garlic (available at Lotus market in The Strip)

2 ea. Avocados

¼ C. Toasted mixed sesame seeds

¼ C. Pepitas

For the Topper:

16-20 leaves basil

16-20 leaves mint

8-10 sprigs cilantro, torn in half

1 C. Shredded fried plantains

3-4 ea. Scallions, cut on a bias

2 Juicy limes, cut in half

1. Prep all ingredients ahead of time.

2. Dress romaine with Fresh Citrus Vinaigrette. Make neat piles in the middle of each of 4 plates.

3. Arrange ingredients on 4 plates according to accompanying diagram.

4. Present and encourage your diners to squeeze lime over and to vigorously toss the salad.

Citrus Vinaigrette

Zest and juice of 2 limes

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Zest and juice of 2 oranges

2 ea. Roasted garlic cloves

¾ C. Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

1. Place zest and juices with roasted garlic in a blender.

2. While pureeing, drizzle in oil to emulsify.

3. Adjust salt and pepper.