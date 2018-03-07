FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
By Janelle Sheetz

It’s already time for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade to march down the streets of Pittsburgh, once again delighting residents as one of the country’s biggest and best parades in one of the best cities to celebrate — and on the holiday itself, no less. But that’s not all the city has to offer. With a thriving Irish community, Pittsburgh has plenty of other fun ways to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day, with enough celebrations to last all day long. Here are your best options.

st patricks day 2016 Best Ways To Celebrate St. Patricks Day In Pittsburgh

Photo Credit: KDKA

St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Downtown Pittsburgh
Grant Street and Liberty Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
www.pittsburghirish.org

Date: March 17 at 10 a.m.

Secure your spot for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, returning for 2018 on March 17 with the usual theme of “A Just Peace in the North of Ireland.” The parade will also feature the winner of the Miss Smiling Irish Eyes pageant, and it will follow the usual route starting at the corner of Grant St. and Liberty Ave.

Irish Fair in the Square
Market Square
210 Forbes Ave.

Date: March 17

After the parade, head to Market Square for Irish Fair in the Square, the ultimate family-friendly, alcohol-free St. Patrick’s Day party that lasts until evening. While this year’s events have yet to be announced, you can count on great food and awesome live music.

st patricks day green beer Best Ways To Celebrate St. Patricks Day In Pittsburgh

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Mullaney’s Harp & Fiddle
Mullaney’s Harp & Fiddle
2329 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
(412) 642-6622
www.harpandfiddle.com

Date: March 17 at 12 p.m.

At Irish pub Mullaney’s Harp & Fiddle, the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations don’t last just one day. Kick things off on Saturday, March 10 with live music all evening. Then on Thursday, March 15, enjoy a stage production and reenactment of “Finnegan’s Wake” with Donne Irish Band. Finally, on parade day and St. Patrick’s Day itself, enjoy more live music starting at noon and running into the evening.

Murder Mystery Dinner
Gaetano’s Banquet Center and Restaurant
1617 Banksville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
(412) 343-6640

Date: March 3 and 17 at 7 p.m.

A murder mystery dinner definitely isn’t the first thing you think of when it comes to ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, but at Gaetano’s on Banksville Rd., it’s something of a tradition. Enjoy dinners throughout March, with buffets featuring chicken florentine, sausage and meatballs, pasta marninara, parsley potato, green beans, tossed salad, ice cream, soft drinks and coffee. Prices vary by date.

Related: Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Pittsburgh

