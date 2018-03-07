By Janelle Sheetz It’s already time for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade to march down the streets of Pittsburgh, once again delighting residents as one of the country’s biggest and best parades in one of the best cities to celebrate — and on the holiday itself, no less. But that’s not all the city has to offer. With a thriving Irish community, Pittsburgh has plenty of other fun ways to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day, with enough celebrations to last all day long. Here are your best options.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Downtown Pittsburgh

Grant Street and Liberty Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

www.pittsburghirish.org Date: March 17 at 10 a.m. Secure your spot for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, returning for 2018 on March 17 with the usual theme of “A Just Peace in the North of Ireland.” The parade will also feature the winner of the Miss Smiling Irish Eyes pageant, and it will follow the usual route starting at the corner of Grant St. and Liberty Ave.

Irish Fair in the Square

Market Square

210 Forbes Ave. Date: March 17 After the parade, head to Market Square for Irish Fair in the Square, the ultimate family-friendly, alcohol-free St. Patrick’s Day party that lasts until evening. While this year’s events have yet to be announced, you can count on great food and awesome live music.

Mullaney’s Harp & Fiddle

2329 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 642-6622

www.harpandfiddle.com Date: March 17 at 12 p.m. At Irish pub Mullaney’s Harp & Fiddle, the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations don’t last just one day. Kick things off on Saturday, March 10 with live music all evening. Then on Thursday, March 15, enjoy a stage production and reenactment of “Finnegan’s Wake” with Donne Irish Band. Finally, on parade day and St. Patrick’s Day itself, enjoy more live music starting at noon and running into the evening. Related: 5 Irish Cocktail Recipes