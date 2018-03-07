FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man narrowly escaped injury when a car crashed into his Hempfield Township home early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened along Wendel Road in Hempfield Township around midnight.

A man inside the home was repotting some plants for his girlfriend. Moments after he left the room in which he had been working, a car crashed through the wall.

Car Crashes Into Hempfield Twp. Home, Narrowly Misses Homeowner

(Photo Credit: Alan Mullaert)

(Photo Credit: Alan Mullaert)

In addition to narrowly missing the homeowner, the car missed the home’s gas meter by mere inches.

The female driver and her passenger were not injured.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

