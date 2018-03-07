Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man narrowly escaped injury when a car crashed into his Hempfield Township home early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened along Wendel Road in Hempfield Township around midnight.

A man inside the home was repotting some plants for his girlfriend. Moments after he left the room in which he had been working, a car crashed through the wall.

In addition to narrowly missing the homeowner, the car missed the home’s gas meter by mere inches.

The female driver and her passenger were not injured.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details