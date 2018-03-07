Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CENTERVILLE (KDKA) – Clean-up work was set to resume Wednesday morning after a train crashed into a tanker truck in Washington County.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday in Centerville, near Fredericktown.

Officials say the CSX train was traveling southbound when it collided with the tanker truck, which was carrying more than 4,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid.

KDKA’s Lynne Hayes-Freeland Reports:

“Bang! We heard a big bang and the train stopped, so we knew something big was hit,” said neighbor and evacuee Mattie Mowry.

There were 15 homes in the immediate vicinity, some of which are summer homes. Two were unoccupied, and no one was home at several others at the time of the crash.

Everyone else in the area was immediately evacuated as a precaution. They were allowed to return to their homes Tuesday night.

None of the evacuees were hurt; however, a few said they experienced some coughing and throat irritation.

“Hydrochloric acid, so the fumes, the vapors that we’re coming off of it, were pretty strong and pungent,” said neighbor Jack Mowry. “All I could see was this big plume of white vapor coming off the truck.”

East Bethlehem Fire Chief Mark Giovanelli told KDKA’s Kym Gable on Tuesday night that the whole area had been decontaminated, with both the truck and the train wreckage having been removed from the tracks.

Route 88 in that area was closed following the crash. A Washington County emergency official confirmed early Wednesday morning that the road had reopened.

The train, en-route from Newell to a coal mine Claysville, was empty of passengers except for the crew.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains open, but authorities say it appears the driver of the tanker truck was trying to beat the train when the collision happened. The intersection of Maple Glenn Road and Low Hill Road is marked by cross bucks.

The driver of the truck was hurt in the crash and transported by medical helicopter to a hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment. Two of the members of the train crew had respiratory injuries and also went to local hospitals.