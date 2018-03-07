FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Arnold, Clayton Sudduth, Crime Stoppers, Local TV, Megan's Law, Ralph Iannotti, Swissvale, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Clayton Sudduth, 28, is a registered sex offender who is wanted for a parole violation.

The Megan’s Law website says his last known address was in Arnold, Pennsylvania.

Police have been looking for him, but have been unable to find him.

Now, Sudduth is in more trouble after a disturbing incident that took place recently at a home on Woodstock Avenue in Swissvale.

The alleged incident happened at the home of a woman he had met. It’s not clear how the two became acquainted, or how long they had known one another.

“On Feb. 13 of this year, Swissvale Police were contacted. They responded to the residence of a 28-year-old female victim. She told them that a man, identified as Clayton Sudduth, had attempted to assault her 6 year-old daughter by removing her pants,” Allegheny County Police Det. Michael Kuma said.

Investigators said Sudduth also attacked the child’s mother.

“He took a frying pan, and beat the child’s mother over the head with it numerous times, causing severe facial trauma and a concussion,” Det. Kuma said.

Sudduth then fled the scene before police arrived.

Det. Kuma said Sudduth should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on him, or his whereabouts should call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477. You can remain anonymous, and there is a reward.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch