PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Clayton Sudduth, 28, is a registered sex offender who is wanted for a parole violation.

The Megan’s Law website says his last known address was in Arnold, Pennsylvania.

Police have been looking for him, but have been unable to find him.

Now, Sudduth is in more trouble after a disturbing incident that took place recently at a home on Woodstock Avenue in Swissvale.

The alleged incident happened at the home of a woman he had met. It’s not clear how the two became acquainted, or how long they had known one another.

“On Feb. 13 of this year, Swissvale Police were contacted. They responded to the residence of a 28-year-old female victim. She told them that a man, identified as Clayton Sudduth, had attempted to assault her 6 year-old daughter by removing her pants,” Allegheny County Police Det. Michael Kuma said.

Investigators said Sudduth also attacked the child’s mother.

“He took a frying pan, and beat the child’s mother over the head with it numerous times, causing severe facial trauma and a concussion,” Det. Kuma said.

Sudduth then fled the scene before police arrived.

Det. Kuma said Sudduth should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on him, or his whereabouts should call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477. You can remain anonymous, and there is a reward.