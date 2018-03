Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An egg has been spotted in the peregrine falcon nest at the Cathedral of Learning!

The female falcon named Hope has laid her first egg of the season.

Hope has called the nest home since 2015.

You can watch a live stream of the Peregrine falcon right here on the peregrine falcon cam.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details