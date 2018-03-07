Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s not a bizarre prank, and it’s not a mistake, some McDonald’s locations are reportedly flipping their golden arches upside down to make an unprecedented statement.

Business Insider reports that McDonald’s is turning their arches upside-down in “celebration of women everywhere” to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Photos from Lynwood, California already show one McDonald’s restaurant with their “M” turned into a “W.”

Saw this McDonald’s sign upside down in Lynwood. 😂🤣😂💀 pic.twitter.com/MFrf4rudzi — Reuben Hernandez (@reuben81691) March 7, 2018

On Thursday, Business Insider says McDonald’s will turn its logo upside down on all digital channels such as Twitter and Instagram as well.

@McDonalds why is the golden arch upside down pic.twitter.com/nPgSrdM7Zm — Rodolfo figueroa (@Fatone250) March 7, 2018

In a statement to Business Insider, McDonald’s Chief Diversity Officer Wendy Lewis says: “In celebration of women everywhere, and for the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women’s Day in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants.”

The restaurant chain also says they will have special packaging, crew shirts, and hats at 100 of their restaurants nationwide.

No word if any of the Pittsburgh area restaurants plan to turn their logo upside down on Thursday.