Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s not a bizarre prank, and it’s not a mistake, some McDonald’s locations are reportedly flipping their golden arches upside down to make an unprecedented statement.
Business Insider reports that McDonald’s is turning their arches upside-down in “celebration of women everywhere” to celebrate International Women’s Day.
Photos from Lynwood, California already show one McDonald’s restaurant with their “M” turned into a “W.”
On Thursday, Business Insider says McDonald’s will turn its logo upside down on all digital channels such as Twitter and Instagram as well.
In a statement to Business Insider, McDonald’s Chief Diversity Officer Wendy Lewis says: “In celebration of women everywhere, and for the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women’s Day in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants.”
The restaurant chain also says they will have special packaging, crew shirts, and hats at 100 of their restaurants nationwide.
No word if any of the Pittsburgh area restaurants plan to turn their logo upside down on Thursday.
Could have given the money for all the “special packaging, crew shirts, and hats” to the employees – or to an abused women’s charity – instead of virtue signalling.
Schoolboys have been celebrating women for a hundred years by drawing arches like that.
So just to make sure I understand, droopy boobs are what McDonald’s considers a good symbol for women?
looks like legs…..oh my
I smell a 4Chan prank.
There comes a time when enough is enough. If only Rod Serling was still alive .. . .
Those are some low hanging fruit.
The lunatics have taken over the asylum, where they expect people to bring their families to eat at the place where the symbolism is TITS.
Identity politics = Marxism = communism.
Since almost every one of the perps in this womyn’s witch hunt were liberal males exercising their liberal privilege, this is a perfect case of how liberals diffuse blame. As a liberal organization itself, McDonald’s has no business lecturing anybody else.
Is McDonald’s going to include upside down arches with their “365 Black” multicultural program to show they are inclusive of everybody except white Americans?
Turing the arches into a pair of saggy boobs to honor women. Brilliant.zazzle.com/FirstPrinciples/products?rf=238518351914519699
McDonalds honors women with a saggy hooters logo?!?
Saggy titties
What are they going to do to celebrate all the lil Trans freaks? An upside down “T” ? lol
Not just any sagging boobs, They are “The Golden Saggy Boobs!” Ray Kroc just rolled over in his grave and gave a boney thumbs up!