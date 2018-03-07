Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A touch of the Amazon is coming to Pittsburgh, but that does not mean the internet giant.

Instead, the National Aviary is unveiling its newly-renovated theater, which will take audiences to the Amazon rainforests.

“Using sound, music, theatrical lighting, narration, and, of course, free flight birds, we’re going to transport our audience and create an unforgettable, naturalistic experience,” said Cathy Schlott, the National Aviary’s curator.

There’s a Kapok tree, which is the giant of the rainforest, sometimes growing up to 200 feet tall in the wild. Frogs, birds and other animals often live in the nooks and crannies of its trunk.

They’ve also added other plants that are native to the rainforest, a termite mound and a clay lick, where every day Amazon birds and other animals flock for food.

And speaking of the animals, you’ll see them, too.

“The armadillo plays an important role in controlling the insect population,” said Schlott.

The show will also feature a variety of animals found in the rainforests of South America.

“Plush-crested jays are the cousin of the blue jays that we have here in North America,” Schlott said.

Other birds will also be featured, like parrots, macaws and the toucan.

“They are able to hop from branch to branch looking for their favorite food,” says Schlott.

And what’s a visit to the Aviary without a look at their two-toed sloth, named Valentino.

“They’re the slowest land mammal, going about six-feet per minute,” Schlott said.

The new exhibit opened to the public on Wednesday.