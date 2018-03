Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SEWICKLEY BOROUGH (KDKA) — A vehicle crashed into the Sewickley Borough building late Wednesday night.

The building is located in the 600-block of Thorn Street.

The car went off the road and crashed into the corner of the building.

The vehicle suffered most of the damage.

There’s no word on whether anyone was injured.

