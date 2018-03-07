Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All charges have been dropped against former Pitt Panthers star and current Cincinnati Bengals player, Tyler Boyd.

The football star was facing drug charges after police say they found paraphernalia in his car following a crash in Jefferson Hills last summer.

No one was found at the scene, and Boyd maintained that someone else had been driving his car.

“Mr. Ford, who is the other person who was driving the vehicle, acknowledged that the entire incident was his doing and the items in the car were his,” said Ken Haber, Boyd’s attorney. “I believe he was alone in the car that evening.”

Boyd’s lawyer says now that this is over, his client can go back to focusing on his football career.