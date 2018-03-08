FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — How do you waste some time while you’re waiting for spring? By taking up painting of course.

That’s right, the world’s most famous giraffe, April, is now an artist.

April the giraffe has now taken up painting at the Animal Adventure Park.

April’s masterpieces are up for auction, with all proceeds going to the continued support of the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

The staff says they use positive reinforcement training, a trusty whistle, some carrot sticks, paint, a brush and a pallet to make the paintings.

They’ve posted video of April painting here.

She will reportedly be painting a new masterpiece every Tuesday.

The finished April artworks are then sold via auction on the park’s Facebook page. The highest bid for Tuesday’s painting was $2,275.

You can find out more about the auctions on their Facebook page here.

