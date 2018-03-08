PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — How do you waste some time while you’re waiting for spring? By taking up painting of course.
That’s right, the world’s most famous giraffe, April, is now an artist.
April the giraffe has now taken up painting at the Animal Adventure Park.
Does the red and black give away that we’re @njdevils fans? This is one of my biggest career accomplishments to date. Getting April not only hold a paintbrush but to also put that paintbrush to a canvas has been a very long and sometimes very frustrating journey. I learned some more patience, she learned how to paint, and now we are making masterpieces together! Art with April is my own personal success. Here’s to more training success in the future. Make sure you check us out live every Tuesday at 1. Many more pieces to come.
April’s masterpieces are up for auction, with all proceeds going to the continued support of the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.
The staff says they use positive reinforcement training, a trusty whistle, some carrot sticks, paint, a brush and a pallet to make the paintings.
They’ve posted video of April painting here.
She will reportedly be painting a new masterpiece every Tuesday.
The finished April artworks are then sold via auction on the park’s Facebook page. The highest bid for Tuesday’s painting was $2,275.
You can find out more about the auctions on their Facebook page here.