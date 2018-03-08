Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FORWARD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police say a dog was found dead at a Butler County home after a man allegedly threatened its owners Wednesday.

Troopers were sent to a home in the 200 block of Wilson Avenue in Forward Township just before 9:30 p.m.

Authorities were told there was a man with a “bladed weapon” acting erratically at the home. The man was later identified as 45-year-old Aaron John Baysek, of Evans City.

The two victims, a 71-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman, told police they left the home after Baysek allegedly threatened to harm them.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they found the victims’ dog dead from a laceration to the throat.

Baysek was taken into custody and sent to the Butler County Jail.