FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Carnegie Mellon University, Farnam Jahanian

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Carnegie Mellon University has named a cybersecurity expert as its new president.

The Pittsburgh university of about 14,500 students announced Thursday that Farnam Jahanian has been appointed as the college’s 10th president.

Jahanian joined the university in 2014 as vice president for research. He then served two years as the school’s provost and became interim president last year.

The Iranian-American has a master’s degree and a Ph.D. in computer science from the University of Texas at Austin.

The college says his says his widely published work on cybersecurity and networks has transformed how cyber threats are addressed. In 2000 , he co-founded a company that developed cybersecurity protections implemented by hundreds of internet service providers, wireless carriers and others.

He says it’s an honor to work with the school.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch