Representatives from Pa. Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by PTL to show off some new cocktail recipes!

Blood Orange Elderflower

• 1 oz Belvedere vodka

• ¾ oz St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

• ½ oz lime juice

• 2 ½ oz ginger ale

• 1 oz blood orange juice

• 1 blood orange slice

• 1 fresh thyme sprig

Combine first four ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice. Slowly top with blood orange juice. Garnish with blood orange slice and fresh thyme.

Just in Thyme

Makes 6-8 servings

• 8 oz Bluecoat American Dry Gin

• 16 oz San Pellegrino Pompelmo

• 4 sprigs thyme

• 2 oranges, peeled and quartered

Combine gin and San Pellegrino into a pitcher; stir. Top with ice and serve. Add thyme and oranges to garnish.

Cucumber Cooler

• 1½ oz. Hendrick’s Gin

• ¾ oz. St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

• ¾ oz. fresh lime juice

• ¼ oz. simple syrup

• 5 mint leaves

• Seltzer

• 1 cucumber slice

Place first five ingredients into a tall glass; muddle gently. Fill glass with ice and top with seltzer; gently stir. Garnish with cucumber slice.

Strawberry Fizz

• Ripe strawberries

• ¾ oz. lemon juice

• 1 oz. agave nectar

• 2 oz. Avión Tequila

• 2 oz. dry Champagne

Muddle two strawberries in a shaker; add next three ingredients. Shake vigorously and then strain into a Champagne flute or coupe. Float dry Champagne on top and garnish with a fresh strawberry.