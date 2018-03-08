Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Representatives from Pa. Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by PTL to show off some new cocktail recipes!
Blood Orange Elderflower
• 1 oz Belvedere vodka
• ¾ oz St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur
• ½ oz lime juice
• 2 ½ oz ginger ale
• 1 oz blood orange juice
• 1 blood orange slice
• 1 fresh thyme sprig
Combine first four ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice. Slowly top with blood orange juice. Garnish with blood orange slice and fresh thyme.
Just in Thyme
Makes 6-8 servings
• 8 oz Bluecoat American Dry Gin
• 16 oz San Pellegrino Pompelmo
• 4 sprigs thyme
• 2 oranges, peeled and quartered
Combine gin and San Pellegrino into a pitcher; stir. Top with ice and serve. Add thyme and oranges to garnish.
Cucumber Cooler
• 1½ oz. Hendrick’s Gin
• ¾ oz. St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur
• ¾ oz. fresh lime juice
• ¼ oz. simple syrup
• 5 mint leaves
• Seltzer
• 1 cucumber slice
Place first five ingredients into a tall glass; muddle gently. Fill glass with ice and top with seltzer; gently stir. Garnish with cucumber slice.
Strawberry Fizz
• Ripe strawberries
• ¾ oz. lemon juice
• 1 oz. agave nectar
• 2 oz. Avión Tequila
• 2 oz. dry Champagne
Muddle two strawberries in a shaker; add next three ingredients. Shake vigorously and then strain into a Champagne flute or coupe. Float dry Champagne on top and garnish with a fresh strawberry.