PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Retirees rallied Thursday to try to keep what they earned over the years they worked at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Plant.
“Now we are fighting with the company called Riverbend which is trying to take our pensions away. Our healthcare away. Something that we’ve worked for they promised to us from Bay Valley,” said Heinz retiree Nancy Plecenik.
For decades, the Heinz Plant has been one of the most productive and prosperous food plants in the country. However, retirees now claim its latest owner, Insight Equity, which is doing business as Riverbend, is mismanaging the plant and tarnishing the longstanding reputation of excellence in Pittsburgh.
“We were proud to be HJ Heinz workers. We walked out of there. I never put my head down,” said Heinz retiree Rosemary Price.
Rosemary Price will be facing one of the hardest struggles of her life if Riverbend takes away her pension.
“I can’t afford anything but my utilities and my mortgage. After that I’ll only have $3.34 left. Do I eat or do I lose my home? I need my home,” said Price.
“We worked for it. Nobody handed it to us. We worked any shift, any hour, overtime, undertime, aroundtime and throughtime,” said Heinz retiree Janie Carter Williams.
KDKA reached out the Heinz and is waiting for a comment back.
Woefully inadequate article with almost no facts. If I was the reporter I would be embarrassed.