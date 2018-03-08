FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith-Schuster is getting his very own bobblehead, inspired by last year’s viral story about his “sweet ride.”

Pittsburghers were joining #TeamFindJuJusBike on Twitter last October after the wide receiver’s bike was stolen, forcing the then-unlicensed player to walk to Steelers practice. The bike was quickly located, but the story went viral in the short amount of time it was missing.

Now, JuJu and his bike have been immortalized with a limited-edition bobblehead from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. It features JuJu in his Steelers uniform, sitting on a bicycle with the words “JuJu’s Sweet Ride” and the Steelers logo.

(Photo Credit: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

Only 1,000 bobbleheads are being created at this time. They cost $40 each, plus shipping.

Pre-orders are available at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum website: store.bobbleheadhall.com/products/jujusmithschuster

The bobbleheads are expected to ship in May.

