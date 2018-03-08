Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are investigating a Thursday morning robbery in Kennedy Township.

According to police, the incident happened at the Dollar General in the 500 block of Pine Hollow Road.

Sources say the suspect did not show a gun. However, the suspect is believed to have sprayed mace throughout the entire store.

Kennedy Township Police said they couldn’t release full details because the case was officially turned over to county investigators.

Neighboring businesses in the strip mall said this is not the first time that suspects have targeted the Dollar General.

There are no reported injuries and a description of the suspect has not been released.

