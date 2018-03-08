FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Dollar General, Kennedy Township, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Pine Hollow Road

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are investigating a Thursday morning robbery in Kennedy Township.

According to police, the incident happened at the Dollar General in the 500 block of Pine Hollow Road.

Sources say the suspect did not show a gun. However, the suspect is believed to have sprayed mace throughout the entire store.

Kennedy Township Police said they couldn’t release full details because the case was officially turned over to county investigators.

Neighboring businesses in the strip mall said this is not the first time that suspects have targeted the Dollar General.

There are no reported injuries and a description of the suspect has not been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch