KILBUCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A family whose house is being destroyed by a landslide in Kilbuck Township have taken some preventative measures in hopes of saving at least part of their home.

Barb Tomaro says watching the landslide slowly crush her home has been devastating.

“It’s a living nightmare,” she says. “Even breast cancer wasn’t this bad.”

The back hillside along their Old Camp Horne Road home started sliding last week, and inch by inch is taking out their house.

“We do come back every day, just to check to see how far the slides coming for the rest of our house,” said Barb. “Some days are worse than others, it just depends on whether it rains or not.”

When it does rain, they say the slide moves about two inches an hour.

When the right side of the house appeared to be a loss, the Tomaros decided to bring in an excavator and tore down that side to try to save the left side. They’re hoping and praying it works, but are taking precautions just in case.

“We’re going to get the rest of our stuff out here this weekend, that we have in the other part of the house, and we just have to wait and see what happens,” Barb said.

What they don’t think will happen is getting any money from insurance.

“There is no landslide insurance coverage in Pennsylvania, so we have no coverage,” Barb said. “They said we would’ve been better off if there was a fire.”

For now, the Tomaros are staying with family.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family rebuild. If you would like to help, visit this link.