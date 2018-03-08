Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — New Castle Police officers found a bag of cocaine concealed in a man’s body after he was taken into custody Wednesday.

New Castle Police officers, along with the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Special Investigation Unit, served a sealed search warrant at an apartment in the Oak Leaf Gardens apartment complex on Pin Oak Drive sometime Wednesday.

Officials forced their way inside and saw Sanjuan Allen trying to run towards the back of the apartment. Special Response Team members were able to detain him.

Officers saw two fully loaded semi-automatic handguns near Allen. They also found about $754 in cash, a bag of marijuana, prescription pills, cell phone and three digital scales at the home.

Allen was taken into custody. When officers conducted a strip search, New Castle Police say officers found a plastic bag “protruding from the area of Allen’s buttocks.” The bag contained almost 15 grams of crack cocaine.

Allen is facing multiple drug charges, including possession with the intent to deliver.