FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Cocaine, Drug Charges, Local TV, New Castle, Sanjuan Allen

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — New Castle Police officers found a bag of cocaine concealed in a man’s body after he was taken into custody Wednesday.

New Castle Police officers, along with the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Special Investigation Unit, served a sealed search warrant at an apartment in the Oak Leaf Gardens apartment complex on Pin Oak Drive sometime Wednesday.

Officials forced their way inside and saw Sanjuan Allen trying to run towards the back of the apartment. Special Response Team members were able to detain him.

Officers saw two fully loaded semi-automatic handguns near Allen. They also found about $754 in cash, a bag of marijuana, prescription pills, cell phone and three digital scales at the home.

Allen was taken into custody. When officers conducted a strip search, New Castle Police say officers found a plastic bag “protruding from the area of Allen’s buttocks.” The bag contained almost 15 grams of crack cocaine.

Allen is facing multiple drug charges, including possession with the intent to deliver.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch