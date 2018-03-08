Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Pennsylvania utility companies say more than 110,000 customers are without power following the state’s second major snowstorm in less than a week.

More than a foot of snow fell in parts of the state Wednesday, causing treacherous travel in some areas. Many schools and businesses remained closed Thursday or were holding delayed openings.

The most outages are reported by Peco, which said about 55,500 customers were without service Thursday morning. About 47,000 of those customers are in the Philadelphia suburb of Bucks County.

Utility crews were also still dealing with tens of thousands of outages remaining from a weekend storm that raked the state starting Friday, when high winds downed transmission lines from Erie to Philadelphia.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)