Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s no cure for Parkinson’s disease, but some patients are finding that something unexpected can help.

Boxing.

Studies have shown that boxing helps with the mind-body connection, improving things like balance, hand-eye coordination, strength, and endurance.

That’s why some Parkinson’s patients are turning to the sport. They don’t participate in bouts, but the exercises help them battle their symptoms.

Rock Steady Boxing runs more than 500 programs for patients around the world, including right here in the Pittsburgh area.

If you or someone you know would like to find a class, visit their website here to find a location.