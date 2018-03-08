FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Fighting to stave off another special election embarrassment, the White House is strengthening its final-days offensive in western Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump has long been scheduled to rally voters on Saturday behind Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone.

The national GOP has confirmed that Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway will visit the region on Thursday to help energize local Republicans in addition to a Monday appearance by the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

The high-profile reinforcements from the president’s orbit were welcomed by Saccone, who has wholeheartedly embraced Trump in his message to Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District. It extends from the Pittsburgh suburbs to West Virginia, an area that Trump carried by nearly 20 percentage points in 2016.

Polls suggest that Saccone is essentially tied with Democrat Conor Lamb.

