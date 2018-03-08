FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
LUMBERTON, Miss. (AP) – A police chief in Mississippi who was filmed smoking what he said was marijuana has resigned.

News outlets report the Lumberton Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to accept the resignation of Shane Flynt. He was suspended last week after the video surfaced online.

Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers wanted Flynt fired, but no motion was made by the board. Alderwoman Audrey Davis says the board instead wanted to give Flynt a chance at another opportunity.

WDAM-TV had released the video that shows Flynt holding a broken pipe and saying “I’m the only chief of police in Lumberton that likes to smoke weed.”

Flynt has said in a statement on Facebook that he made a “huge mistake.” He says his wife had filmed him while inside his home.

