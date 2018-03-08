Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell took to social media Wednesday night to address his situation with the organization.

On his Instagram account, Bell posted a live video where he gave a tour of his home and answered fan questions.

During the video, Bell said that even if he doesn’t get a long-term contract with the Steelers, he plans to be ready to go for Week 1 of the season.

On Tuesday, the Steelers placed their franchise tag on Bell for the second year in a row. He will receive a one-year tender worth a reported $14.544 million, a percentage increase over his $12.12 million tender in 2017.

In his Instagram video, Bell said he will approach this year like last year when he was there for the first week of the season but skipped Training Camp and OTAs.

Meanwhile, Antonio Brown helped the Steelers out on Wednesday by restructuring his deal to help get Bell’s contract under the salary cap.

Brown saved the Steelers more than $9 million.

The Steelers are also expected to part ways with a couple veterans to save even more money. Mike Mitchell could be a part of that group. If they cut him, it would save the Steelers more than $5 million.