BUFFALO, N.Y. (KDKA) — A teenage aspiring firefighter wants to wear a different fire company t-shirt every day while he’s in the hospital battling leukemia.

Timmy Richardson was diagnosed with leukemia on March 2 and will have to undergo treatment for about two years, followed by two years of check-ups.

According to the Facebook page “Timmy’s Battle,” Richardson participated in a youth firefighter program and plans to join the fire service when he gets older.

Richardson wants to wear a t-shirt from a different fire company every day while he’s in the hospital. A number of departments have already sent him shirts, and firefighters from area departments have stopped by the hospital to visit him.

Anyone who wants to donate an XL t-shirt can send it to:

TIMMY RICHARDSON
JOHN R. OISHEI CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL
818 ELLICOTT ST
BUFFALO NY 14203
ATT: J 12 SOUTH
ROOM 1210

More information can be found on the “Timmy’s Battle” Facebook page here: facebook.com/Timmys-Battle-324743571404553/

