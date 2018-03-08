WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says South Korea’s national security adviser will be briefing reporters at the White House Thursday evening.

A South Korean delegation has spent hours briefing U.S. officials on the outcome of their recent pathfinding meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room to announce that South Korea would be making a “major statement” about North Korea at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

North Korea has invited the U.S. to reopen direct talks, saying it would suspend its nuclear tests during such talks.

Trump hasn’t said whether he’d agree to those conditions, but has credited himself for the recent flurry of action.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

