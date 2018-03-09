Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — A fire official says a cat came to the rescue, and potentially saved the lives of two people, during a fire in McKeesport early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on Lamont Street around 1:30 a.m. They found the fire had started in the attic and spread into a bathroom on the second floor.

McKeesport Deputy Fire Chief Tom Perciavalle said the two people inside were sleeping at the time.

“Fortunately, the cat was on top of its game.”

Perciavalle said the cat was able alert the sleeping humans to the danger in their midst.

“The cat came flying through the room, and they thought that was unusual. They opened the bathroom door and found the fire.”

Perciavalle said both people were able to escape unharmed.

There is extensive smoke and water damage to the second floor of the home. A fire marshal will investigate the cause.