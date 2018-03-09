WINTER WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Christine D'Antonio, Fairywood, Local TV

FAIRYWOOD (KDKA) – Firefighters were called to a fire in a Fairtywood apartment complex Friday morning.

According to officials at the scene, the fire started around 10:30 a.m. inside an apartment in the Emerald Gardens complex.

A maintenance worker reported hearing an explosion. Officials are currently working to confirm that report.

Witnesses said flames were shooting out of the windows.

No one was home when the fire started and there are no reported injuries.

Fortunately, the fire did not spread to neighboring apartments.

