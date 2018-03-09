Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A donation drive is being held to help students in the Chartiers Valley School District.

Parents are teaming with school resource officers, local police and administrators to collect supplies for “Go Buckets,” which will contain life-saving materials that can be used in the event of an emergency. There will also be comfort items to be used during a lockdown.

The donation drive is being held at the Collier Township Police Station on Sunday, April 8. For more information, including a list of supplies that are needed, click this link.