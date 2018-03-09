Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Classes have been canceled at Hempfield High School due to a potential threat.

According to Superintendent Tammy Wolicki, administrators were made aware of a potential threat around 7 a.m.

The threat reportedly involved a hit list and mass shooting during a Friday morning school assembly.

Buses already heading to school were turned around in order to return students to their homes.

State police are investigating the threat.

Meanwhile middle and elementary schools were placed on a two-hour delay due to the buses bringing high school students home.

