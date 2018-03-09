Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) — The Hershey Company has launched a $60 million expansion of its Kit Kat candy bar manufacturing facility in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Officials broke ground Friday on the expansion that will bring about 110 new jobs to the area in Luzerne County.

Todd Tillemans, president of Hershey’s U.S. business, tells the Times Leader the plant in Hazleton is long been a high performer and it was clear the company should expand there.

The new jobs are expected to pay between $17 and $22 per hour.

Officials expect the addition will be complete by the end of 2018.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)