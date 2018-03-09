FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
Burrell Township, Indiana County, Local TV, Retail Theft



BURRELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are trying to find a man who stole almost $6,000 in merchandise from an Indiana County Walmart last month.

It happened at the Walmart in Burrell Township on Feb. 24.

indiana county walmart theft suspect 2 Police: Man Steals Almost $6K In Merchandise From Indiana Co. Walmart

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police)

State police say the suspect walked into the Walmart around 1:54 a.m., loaded up a shopping cart with merchandise, then walked back out at 2 a.m.

He can be seen on surveillance footage pushing the shopping cart out the front doors and putting the merchandise into a red Volkswagen Jetta with the license plate FRM-3564.

indiana county walmart theft car Police: Man Steals Almost $6K In Merchandise From Indiana Co. Walmart

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police)

According to state police, he stole multiple Night Owl home security systems, multiple Netgear wireless routers and multiple external hard drives. The stolen merchandise is worth $5,586.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect or anyone who has information on this incident is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.

