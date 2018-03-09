Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BURRELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are trying to find a man who stole almost $6,000 in merchandise from an Indiana County Walmart last month.

It happened at the Walmart in Burrell Township on Feb. 24.

State police say the suspect walked into the Walmart around 1:54 a.m., loaded up a shopping cart with merchandise, then walked back out at 2 a.m.

He can be seen on surveillance footage pushing the shopping cart out the front doors and putting the merchandise into a red Volkswagen Jetta with the license plate FRM-3564.

According to state police, he stole multiple Night Owl home security systems, multiple Netgear wireless routers and multiple external hard drives. The stolen merchandise is worth $5,586.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect or anyone who has information on this incident is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.