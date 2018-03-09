Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies ended up arresting five people in a drug seizure Friday when they were searching for a man wanted on a Family Division warrant.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Troy Brown, of McKeesport, and 26-year-old Evander Williams, of the Hill District, were both wanted on bench warrants from the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Family Division for failing to appear at scheduled hearings in February.

Deputies had information that Brown was staying with a friend in a Crawford Village apartment in McKeesport and went to that location around 7:40 a.m.

When deputies knocked on the door, they saw someone look out the window and movement within the house. The sheriff’s office says McKeesport police officers could also hear activity in the bathroom area of the home.

The deputies then entered the apartment and encountered Brown, Williams and three other individuals.

Brown and Williams were both taken into custody.

When deputies searched the apartment, they saw a brick of heroin, which prompted them to detain the other three individuals and apply for a search warrant.

Upon further investigation, officials found a revolver with an obliterated serial number, a pistol that had been stolen in Clairton, six bricks and two bundles of alleged heroin, a small amount of marijuana, a digital scale and about $2,000 in cash.

The other three individuals — identified as 25-year-old Gordon Blackwell, 20-year-old Savonce Williams and 18-year-old Charles Collier — were then arrested and sent to the Allegheny County Jail.

Brown and Williams are being lodged on their family warrants. All five individuals are awaiting arraignment on charges stemming from the search warrant results.