PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh has landed the 12th spot on Niche’s list of “Best Cities for Millennials in America.”

Thousands of cities, towns and neighborhoods were analyzed and the list was narrowed down to 228 U.S. cities.

Niche used 13 different factors to determine their rankings, including the percentage of city residents between the ages of 25 and 34, the percentage of the population in that age range that moved into the area within the last year and the percentage of the population in that age range living below the poverty level.

Other factors included access to coffee shops, bars and restaurants, the cost of living, and the percentage of residents who have received a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Pittsburgh came in just behind New York City.

Niche’s top five cities for millennials are:

1. Cambridge
2. San Francisco
3. Arlington
4. Seattle
5. Washington, D.C.

To view the full list, visit: niche.com/places-to-live/search/best-cities-for-young-professionals/

Pittsburgh also landed the 39th spot on Niche’s 2018 list of “Best Cities to Live in America” and the 37th spot on their “Best Cities to Buy a House in America” list.

