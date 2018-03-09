WINTER WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Eugene Depasquale, School Safety

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s auditor general is promising changes to school safety reviews.

Eugene DePasquale says he’ll be taking a hands-on approach as he looks for ways to better protect students.

Most students should have to worry about is a pop quiz in algebra.

He says now is the appropriate time to assess how school safety is evaluated and to make necessary changes so students can feel safe while learning.

The most common audit safety recommendations include issues related to visitor procedures, staff training, practice drills, building entrances and exits, communication and alarm systems, buses and parking and general building security.

DePasquale plans to visit schools to meet with parents, teachers, students, law enforcement and administrators so he can review and make improvements.

“It is critical – critical that students feel safe when they are in school. They should not be worried about their personal safety,” DePasquale said.

He also said he will look at how school construction and renovation projects incorporate school safety concerns.

“Ignoring school safety issues in these projects would be flat out irresponsible,” DePasquale said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch