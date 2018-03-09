Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s auditor general is promising changes to school safety reviews.

Eugene DePasquale says he’ll be taking a hands-on approach as he looks for ways to better protect students.

Most students should have to worry about is a pop quiz in algebra.

He says now is the appropriate time to assess how school safety is evaluated and to make necessary changes so students can feel safe while learning.

The most common audit safety recommendations include issues related to visitor procedures, staff training, practice drills, building entrances and exits, communication and alarm systems, buses and parking and general building security.

DePasquale plans to visit schools to meet with parents, teachers, students, law enforcement and administrators so he can review and make improvements.

“It is critical – critical that students feel safe when they are in school. They should not be worried about their personal safety,” DePasquale said.

He also said he will look at how school construction and renovation projects incorporate school safety concerns.

“Ignoring school safety issues in these projects would be flat out irresponsible,” DePasquale said.