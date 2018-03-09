Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The spring flower show is debuting at Phipps Conservatory, with sights to see and plenty to smell.

The new show is called “Scents of Wonder,” and the focus is on getting your nose up-close and personal with the plants.

Organizers of the show say each room will highlight a different smell. And they have added plenty of flowers to make it happen.

Phipps says it has planted 1,500 hyacinths in preparation for the show, more than 26,000 daffodils and over 42,000 tulips.

In all, Phipps says its horticulturists and volunteers have planted more than 75,000 bulbs for this new show.

“Scents of Wonder” opens Saturday and runs through April 8.

For more information on the show, visit Phipps Conservatory’s website here.