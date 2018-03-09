FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Local TV, Phipp's Conservatory

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The spring flower show is debuting at Phipps Conservatory, with sights to see and plenty to smell.

The new show is called “Scents of Wonder,” and the focus is on getting your nose up-close and personal with the plants.

Organizers of the show say each room will highlight a different smell. And they have added plenty of flowers to make it happen.

Phipps says it has planted 1,500 hyacinths in preparation for the show, more than 26,000 daffodils and over 42,000 tulips.

In all, Phipps says its horticulturists and volunteers have planted more than 75,000 bulbs for this new show.

“Scents of Wonder” opens Saturday and runs through April 8.

For more information on the show, visit Phipps Conservatory’s website here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch