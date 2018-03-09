Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITCAIRN (KDKA) — A Pitcairn couple, on the run from police and accused of hiding drugs and bomb-making material in their apartment, are now in police custody.

David Klein, 30, and Allison Ober, 27, were taken into custody on Friday.

Last month, police arrested the couple after finding Ober overdosed inside the couple’s 2nd Street apartment with a 4-year-old boy also at home. Drug-making materials were found throughout the home.

A judge arraigned the couple on drug-related charges, but later released them.

A few days later, investigators returned to the apartment and found what the Pitcairn Police chief described as “material commonly used for explosive devices.”

Officers called the ATF, which told them to call the Allegheny County Bomb Squad. Homes within 300 feet of the apartment complex were then evacuated for much of the day as investigators searched the apartment and cleared the scene.

The evacuation lasted nearly 10 hours.

There’s no word on where or how the couple was found and taken into custody.

They are expected to face additional charges because of the incendiary devices found in the apartment.