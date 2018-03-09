Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s a growing controversy surrounding the Pittsburgh Pirates and a visit by President Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Conway headlined the Republican Committee of Allegheny County’s annual Spirit of Lincoln Dinner Thursday night.

Before the event started, a photo from Washington Post reporter James Hohmann started circulating on Twitter.

It shows the Pirate Parrot standing in a hallway outside the event giving a thumbs-up.

Awaiting Kellyanne Conway at a Lincoln Day dinner outside Pittsburgh is the Pirates mascot. Frank Coonely, the team’s president, is speaking on behalf of GOP candidate Rick Saccone too. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/rTGOK7RNXE — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) March 8, 2018

The tweet also reads, “Frank Coonelly, the team’s president, is speaking on behalf of GOP candidate Rick Saccone too.”

The tweet got hundreds of replies, including one from Mayor Bill Peduto’s chief of staff Dan Gilman.

Gilman said, “Why is the pirate parrot at the Allegheny County GOP annual dinner with Kellyanne Conway?”

Why is the pirate parrot at the Allegheny County GOP annual dinner with Kellyanne Conway pic.twitter.com/V14uQEqyAC — Daniel Gilman (@danielgilman) March 9, 2018

The Pirates say it’s not what it looks like.

The team sent out a statement saying:

“Last night’s presentation and the parrot appearance was wholly focused on promoting the Pittsburgh Pirates and the game of baseball, not a political candidate nor politics in general. It was in no way, shape or form a political endorsement of any kind, as Frank (Coonelly) would be happy to give the same speech at a Democratic Committee even as well should he be asked.”

Still angry fans took to social media to voice their displeasure with the mascot at the GOP event.