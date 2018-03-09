Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An all-star charity event will help local cancer patients.

The 13th annual Recipe For Hope event being held on Saturday, March 10 at the Mayernik Center.

KDKA-TV personalities will be among those cooking and serving unique dishes to hundreds of guests.

It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for Hair Peace Charities, which helps women and girls in the region with financial assistance to purchase a wig needed due to cancer.

