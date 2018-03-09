Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Trump returns to Pittsburgh on Saturday evening to help congressional candidate Rick Saccone, fulfilling a promise he made when KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano questioned him behind the scenes during his last visit in January.

Delano: “Mr. President, Rick Saccone, Rick Saccone says he was Trump before Trump. What do you think of…”

Trump: “Rick Sccone says he was Trump before Trump? Rick is a great guy. I think he’s going to do really well. He’s a great guy. Loves this area. Loves this country.”

The President then added, “I’ll be back for Rick, and we’re going to fill up a stadium. We’re going to do something really special for Rick. I look forward to it.”

Well, it’s not a stadium, but a hangar out at Atlantic Aviation that the President used as a candidate to attract thousands of supporters, first in June of 2016 and then again on the weekend before his election where perhaps as many as 8,000 to 10,000 people jammed the hangar.

“The President is really looking forward to visiting the Pittsburgh area to highlight the benefits that his historic tax cuts are providing hard working families across Pennsylvania and to celebrate our booming economy now that America is once again open for business,” said Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of the Trump Campaign, in a statement announcing the visit.

Look forward to being in Pennsylvania tomorrow in support of Rick @Saccone4PA18. Big crowd expected in Moon Township. Vote Rick and see you there! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2018

But the focus is on helping Saccone in a district Trump won by nearly 20 points but is now considered too close to call between Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb.

Jon Delano asked Kellyanne Conway, the President’s counselor and former campaign manager, about that directly.

Delano: “Are you and the Republicans and the President worried that Rick Saccone is going to lose next Tuesday?”

Conway: “The President feels really great about those who are pushing for his agenda of lower taxes, and fewer regulations, and a stronger military, a well-funded military, people who believe in the coal-mining industry, steel, aluminum, manufacturing. And it seems that Rick Saccone is right there with the President on those issues, and that’s important because the President wants reliable votes in Washington.”