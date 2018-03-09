Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another round of winter weather moved into the area overnight, which left a coating of snow on some roads.

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for elevated areas and places to the north of Interstate 80.

As for the Pittsburgh region, most of the accumulating snow has moved through the area. However, Meteorologist Ron Smiley says a sizable wind chill is affecting the region.

Lisa Washington’s Report:

As of 6 a.m., it was 25 degrees in Pittsburgh, but felt like 12 degrees. Smiley says this cold weather trend could stick around for another week.

There will be a chance for snow showers throughout the day today, which could leave a dusting in some areas. We can expect to see a high of 33 degrees today.

As for the weekend, temperatures will remain cool with highs of 33 and 39 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.