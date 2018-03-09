WINTER WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Flooding, Landslide, Local TV, Monroeville, Thompson Run Road

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A Monroeville road flooded Friday after a landslide blocked a nearby creek.

Thompson Run Road behind the Monroeville Mall was completely under water Friday morning.

thompson run road flooded Monroeville Road Flooded After Landslide Blocks Creek

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka)

“We had a landslide, rockfall that occurred that sent debris down into the stream causing the stream to back up, which in turn is overflowing the bridge and had the road flooded at this point,” Dean Poleti with Allegheny County Maintenance said.

thompson run road flooded 3 Monroeville Road Flooded After Landslide Blocks Creek

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka)

It is unclear how long it will take before the road is cleaned up and reopened.

Comments
  1. Nicole Henchir says:
    March 9, 2018 at 12:59 PM

    This is no where near the Monroeville Mall

