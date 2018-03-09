Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A Monroeville road flooded Friday after a landslide blocked a nearby creek.
Thompson Run Road behind the Monroeville Mall was completely under water Friday morning.
“We had a landslide, rockfall that occurred that sent debris down into the stream causing the stream to back up, which in turn is overflowing the bridge and had the road flooded at this point,” Dean Poleti with Allegheny County Maintenance said.
It is unclear how long it will take before the road is cleaned up and reopened.
This is no where near the Monroeville Mall